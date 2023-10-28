SAG-AFTRA and studio talks expected to continue into weekend

Union and studio negotiators are expected to meet again over the weekend in an attempt to end the more than 100-day actors' strike.

In a statement Friday night, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said talks are expected to resume.

“We completed a full and productive day working internally and will continue into the weekend,'' the group said in its statement.

Representatives of the union and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, met on Friday at SAG-AFTRA's Mid-Wilshire headquarters for the third time in four days.

The actors' union demands include general wage increases, protections against the use of actor images through artificial intelligence, boosts in compensation for successful streaming programs and improvements in health and retirement benefits.