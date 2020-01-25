See What’s Inside The Official Grammys Gift Bag and Lounge

The official Grammy Gift Lounge by Distinctive Assets is open just outside the Staples Center. Some of the biggest names in music are stopping by to check out the fabulous swag. Stars like Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and more dropped into the gift lounge on their way to rehearsal on the Grammy stage.

Presenters, performers, and music industry VIPs are invited into the lounge to look around and everyone will take home a gift back filled with products from Gift Bags By Rachael. The lounge has beauty products, jewelry, clothing, food, new apps and more. Take a look at what we found inside.