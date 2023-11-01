From educational workshops to powwows, SoCal hosts several events in honor of Native American Heritage Month

Native American Heritage Month is in full swing and Southern California is honoring dozens of tribes, their customs and individuality with several events to the public.

Since 1990, the U.S. has observed November as a time for cultural appreciation and remembrance of the “nation’s original inhabitants and of their descendants.”

According to California Courts, there are about 110 federally recognized tribes and an additional 81 that seek recognition in the Golden State. With the nation’s highest population count of Native Americans, California has sought out policy to enhance a wider range of cultural preservation.

While the narrative of this holiday month is often in contention, there are still local tribes that invite opportunities to educate the greater public. From educational workshops to pow-wows, here is a list of local events throughout the month of November:

Los Angeles Pow Wow - The United States Indian Involvement (USII) is hosting a powwow -- a gathering intended for dancing, singing and honoring past ancestors. The event will feature vendors, artists, musicians, community organizations, drummers and dancers. The powwow will take place at the Autry Museum of the American West, located at 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027, on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Soapstone Carving Workshop and Discussion - Lazaro Arvizu will be leading the workshop on steatite stonework of the Gabrielino/Tongva people and a discussion on the lifeways of Natives in California. All materials will be provided by OxyArts, the organizer of this event. The event will take place Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4757 York Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90042.

LA Skins Fest - This week-long film fest will feature new indigenous films, present the 12th Annual Native Media Awards Celebration, offer visitors the 13th Writers Pitch Fest and host indigenous filmmakers as well. The fest will take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre at 6935 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028 from Nov. 14 to 19.