2 bodies found inside ‘human-dug' cave in Northridge

Two bodies were discovered inside of a “human-dug” cave in Northridge Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at a residence on the 8700 block of N. Lindley Avenue at approximately 10:38 a.m. where they found the two victims.

A “white powder substance” was seen inside of the cave.

LAFD brought a hazardous materials team and Urban Search and Rescue to assist with the investigation and to recover the bodies.

No further details were immediately available.