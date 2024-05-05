northridge

2 bodies found inside ‘human-dug' cave in Northridge

A “white powder substance” was seen inside of the cave. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Two bodies were discovered inside of a “human-dug” cave in Northridge Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Firefighters arrived at a residence on the 8700 block of N. Lindley Avenue at approximately 10:38 a.m. where they found the two victims. 

LAFD brought a hazardous materials team and Urban Search and Rescue to assist with the investigation and to recover the bodies. 

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

northridge
