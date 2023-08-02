Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift fans can fly over LA traffic with a $2,500 helicopter ride

IEX Helicopters is offering rides to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Nervous about traffic on the way to SoFi to see Taylor Swift?

A California-based helicopter charter company is offering fans the chance to arrive at The Eras Tour in “Style” for $2,500.

IEX Helicopters, which is powered by Maverick, will bring up to six guests from any LA or OC Airport to Hawthorne Airport.

The company offers rides for five of the six nights of her concert, on Aug. 3-5 and 8-9

Though Hawthorne Airport is the closest airport to SoFi at only about 2 miles away, it is still a 55-minute walk to the stadium according to Google Maps. The price of the flight includes a $250 ground transportation credit to the concert.

