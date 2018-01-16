Donna Dawson just wanted to pay her rent, but when her money order was deemed to be "fake," it left her scrambling for cash.
Dawson pays her rent using a money order she buys at the post office, but a few months ago her landlord told her that the bank said her money order was counterfeit.
"How would a postal money order end up being counterfeit?" she pondered.
It was a question no one could really answer. The post office said the money order was legitimate, but her landlord's bank – Wells Fargo – said it wasn't.
"I was mainly upset because I kept getting the runaround," Dawson said. Moreover, she was out $544 and had to borrow money to pay that month's rent.
Thankfully for Dawson, the NBC4 I-Team stepped in and contacted Wells Fargo, who said there was a processing error and that the money order was in fact real. Donna got her money back.
In a statement, the bank apologized for the error and said it "strives to consistently deliver the exemplary service" its customers deserve.