Ex-LAPD Officer Accused in Revenge Porn Scheme Appears in Court

The former Los Angeles Police Department officer accused in a revenge-porn scheme that targeted the wife of a former assistant police chief made a brief appearance in court Thursday in downtown LA, but postponed entering pleas to a series of new criminal charges.

Danny Reedy put off his arraignment until Feb. 6. He was ordered to be booked in jail on the charges and was required to post bail before he could be released. News cameras were not allowed to record the proceeding.

A nine-count criminal complaint was filed against Reedy Monday that included counts of extortion, domestic violence, and restraining order violations. He has previously denied he did anything improper.

NBCLA first reported the allegations against Reedy in December 2018, when his former girlfriend, also the assistant chief’s wife and a LAPD detective, Ysabel Villegas, filed for a restraining order and claimed Reedy had sexually assaulted her, threatened her, and then caused sexually explicit photos of her to be distributed to other LAPD officers.

Villegas went public with the case when she announced she sued the LAPD and claimed that the department had failed to intervene and stop the alleged harassment or adequately investigate her complaints.

"He released intimate photos of me," Villegas said in a statement attached to an application for a restraining order. "He was extorting and harassing me, and then released the photos in November because I broke up with him in August. It was revenge to ruin my reputation and embarrass me in front of our peers."

The detective's attorney has called the case "appalling."

"This is just so utterly disrespectful and demeaning to her, as it would be to anyone," attorney Lisa Bloom told NBC4 last year. "This is really an appalling case that has repercussions not only for Mr. Reedy but for the department itself."

In a sworn affidavit Villegas also accused Reedy of showing up at her home and threatening her husband. Reedy, she said, once threatened to send the intimate photos directly to her son. Images that the female detective said were captured from text-message exchanges between her and Reedy were also filed with the court.

"You finally crossed the line," one screen image showed. "Now face the consequences."