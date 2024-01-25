The LAPD is investigating whether officers exchanged explicit, personal images of a female officer without her consent, several law enforcement sources familiar with the inquiry told the NBC4 I-Team.

The internal investigation began this week.

Chief Michel Moore said late Thursday the unauthorized, intimate photos of the LAPD employee had been distributed on the internet, possibly by a former member of the Department.

"Internal Affairs Division has initiated a compliant investigation to determine whether any current Department employee has committed misconduct involving this matter," Moore said in a statement.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Additionally, the Department is fully cooperating with a criminal investigation by an outside law enforcement agency," he said.

The nonconsensual distribution of intimate images is illegal in California, and laws passed in 2020 and 2022 expanded the definitions of so-called revenge porn to allow victims greater access to sue in civil court.

Moore said Thursday that the LAPD is taking the report and investigation seriously and will take action to protect the employee and hold accountable anyone responsible.

"Should the investigation reveal a Department employee participated in this serious misconduct, the employee will be subject to discipline including the possibility of removal and a criminal prosecution," Moore said.

The LAPD has faced criticism and lawsuits over other so-called revenge porn incidents carried out by officers in recent years, and the city has paid multimillion-dollar legal settlements as a result.

In December, 2022 an officer named Brady Lamas was charged with six misdemeanors for allegedly distributing intimate images of his wife, who is also an officer, without her consent to others.

Lamas, through an attorney, denied the accusations, and is awaiting trial.

In September, 2022 LAPD Captain Lillian Carranza was awarded $4 million in a civil trial after a jury found the department had not done enough to intervene when a photo of a topless woman -- who was not her -- was circulated by officers.