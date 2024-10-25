The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed its motion requesting resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez late Thursday, just after DA George Gascón announced he supported reducing their prison terms to allow for their release on parole.

“Defendants have demonstrated they no longer present a public safety risk …such that their current sentence is no longer in furtherance of justice,” wrote Assistant Head Deputy Brock Lunsford and Deputy in Charge Nancy Theberge, who both work in the DA's office resentencing unit.

The motion highlights the brothers' good behavior conduct while in prison, the effect of their ages on their ability to make decisions at the time of the murders, and allegations they were the victims of physical and sexual abuse.

Read the filing: