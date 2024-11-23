Artist reflects on drawing Menendez trial as brothers return to the courtroom

Courtroom artist Mona Shafer Edwards will be in the same courtroom as the Menendez brothers once again, nearly three decades after she was the artist for the brothers' second trial.

For almost 40 years, Edwards has been the sketch artist for some of America’s most high-profile trials.

From OJ Simpson to Michael Jackson to Harvey Weinstein, Edwards has captured courtroom verdicts, drama, and emotion.

“It’s always an adventure and I always realize the importance of my being there,” Edwards said. “I take it very, very seriously.”

“It’s been a front-row seat to some of the most historic cases in the country,” she added. “And many times it ends on a good note when families get some good result from a case, but you know what, it’s never fun to be in a courtroom.”

One of the more unforgettable cases for the artist has been the second trial of Erik and Lyle Menendez.

“I remember that it was very art directed.The boys, they came out in ice cream colored shirts and sweaters. Very Ralph Lauren, striped shirts," said Edwards. “How they are designed to look in a certain way. They are designed to look like lovely young men from Beverly Hills who are collegiate and well brought up.”

Now decades after the brothers both received a life sentence, social media and documentaries helped give their case a new life.

“It’s just amazing, sort of this rolling interest, and explosive interest in this case again,” Edwards said.

On Monday the brothers will be back in court – continuing their fight for freedom, and Edwards will be there once again.

“I will see them Monday morning and that’s going to be very bizarre,” Edwards said. “It’ll be almost 30 years since the trial. And we’re still here. Here we go again.”