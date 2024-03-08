Attempted abduction of elementary students at Playa Vista park

Parents in Playa Vista are on high alert after a man attempted to abduct two elementary school children at a sports park.

According to the Los Angeles Unified School District, a man approached two students on Feb. 28, asking them to leave with him while they were in P.E. class at the Playa Vista Sports Park.

"It's scary because they are sitting prey at the park," said Kristina Miramon-Wegge, a Playa Vista Elementary School mom.

Parents say school should be a safe place for kids and shouldn't have to deal with these kinds of events.

“I think every parent from the minute you find out you’re pregnant there's worries. This shouldn't be a worry that we should have to have," said Sonia Singh, a Playa Vista Elementary School mom.

School officials said the students described the man as older, in his 60's or 70's, light-skinned, with grey hair and a beard. He was wearing a red baseball hat, blue jeans, and a green shirt.

Following the attempted abduction, Playa Vista Elementary School has reached out for support from parents, asking for volunteers to assist with supervision during P.E. class.

“I am actively working with FPVS, LA School Police, our Safety Committee, our P.E. team, and PV PAL to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future," said Principal Meteka Bullard in a letter to the school community.

Parents and faculty are now taking extra precautions and planning to hold safety meetings to discuss the possibility of installing additional security cameras in areas frequented by students.

“You never know how it's going to happen but all you can do is try to prepare them the best that you can," said Singh.