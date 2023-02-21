Entertainment

Besame Mucho Festival 2023 Set to Return to Dodger Stadium With Los Bukis, Mana, Gloria Trevi, and More

This year's festival will feature Alejandro Fernandez, Ramón Ayala and many more.

By Anthony Bautista

Getty Images

Besame Mucho announced its lineup for its 2023 edition of the festival on Dec. 2, at Dodger Stadium, a year after hosting a successful event with a lineup full of memorable acts last December.

This year's festival will be headlined by Los Bukis, Maná, Gloria Trevi, Alejandro Fernandez, Ramón Ayala and many more.

Other confirmed artists and groups are: Hombres G, Cafe Tacvba, Laley, Natalia Lafourcade, Enanitos Verdes, Maldita Vecindad, Molotov, Ska-P, Mago de Oz, Bomba Estereo, Angels from Hell, Los Amigos Invisibles, Plastilina Mosh, and Paquita la del Barrio.

Presale tickets for the festival will be sold starting Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on the festival's website.

All tickets start at $19.99 down.

This article tagged under:

EntertainmentLos AngelesDodger Stadiumfestival
