Body of Man Found in Malibu Area; Investigation Underway

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

By City News Service

Authorities at the scene where a body was discovered in Malibu.

A man's body was found Thursday at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area, and an investigation was underway.

The body was discovered about 7:30 a.m. near the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Information was not immediately available on the identity or cause of death, although investigators said there were "no obvious signs of trauma.''

Sheriff's officials originally reported the body was a woman, but they said Thursday afternoon it was that of a man.

A section of Mulholland Highway was closed in the area while an investigation was conducted.  

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

