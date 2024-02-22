Brea

Brea man posing as a cosmetic doctor is arrested again

Nearly 30 women have come forward as potential victims to having gotten cosmetic procedures.

By Hetty Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Brea man who allegedly presented himself as a medical doctor is back behind bars less than two weeks after being released.

The Orange County District Attorney's office said Elias Renteria Segoviano, 63, targeted Spanish-speaking women to perform cosmetic procedures like Botox injections and fillers despite not having a medical license.

Nearly 30 women have now come forward as potential victims.

Segoviano was re-arrested earlier this month after he released from state prison on Dec. 22, 2023. He was serving time for previous felony charges to which he pled guilty in April 2023.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

He was charged with one felony count of false indication of a medical license, and one felony county of perjury. He also pled guilty to one misdemeanor count of misrepresenting himself as a licensed medical practitioner.

The District Attorney's Office said Segoviano tried to sublet a space at the Phenix Salon in Brea.

He approached Diego Ortega, a hairstylist at the salon about wanting to share a suite with him to perform Botox, fillers and face lifting procedures, like thread-lifts.

Local

Wildfires 2 hours ago

CA firefighters compete to develop new technology to stop wildfires

Los Angeles 20 hours ago

Arrest made in gruesome death of LA model

"I thought it was a little bit weird that someone who did botox or medical procedures was looking at a place like this to work at." said Ortega.

Ortega's instinct was right. Investigators re-arrested Segoviano who had previously performed the unlicensed procedures at other locations in Anaheim and La Habra.

"They were literally putting their lives in this person's hands who had no medical training whatsoever," said Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's office. "Many of these women suffered serious disfigurement as a result because he had no idea what he was doing."

Segoviano is being held on $20,000 bail. If convicted, he faces three years behind bars.

This article tagged under:

BreaScam
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us