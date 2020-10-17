Burglary Suspect Dodges Deputy Bullets Before Being Arrested

Deputies Saturday shot at a burglary suspect during a getaway attempt, but he was not struck by the gunfire, sheriff's officials said.

The incident unfolded after a residential burglary was reported at 8:50 a.m. in the 29000 block of McVickers Canyon Park Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to approach the driver, who allegedly reversed out of a parking stall and drove toward them, said Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro.

Then, they shot at the suspect, who was not struck, according to Pecoraro.

Instead, the suspect drove off but lost control of the vehicle moments later and crashed, ditched the vehicle then hid in the surrounding area, prompting deputies to conduct a perimeter search with the help of a police dog.

The suspect, later identified as Ryan Caceres, 27, of Riverside was eventually found and arrested.

He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries unrelated to the shooting, said Pecoraro.

Jail records show Caceres was previously arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree burglary and vandalism, but released Friday without bail.

The deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave per the sheriff's department's policy.