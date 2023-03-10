Super Mario

Children's Hospital Celebrates ‘Mario Day'

Nintendo fans consider March 10th as 'Mario Day’ because the month and day 1-0 spell ‘M-A-R-1-0.’ A local hospital is using the celebration as a way to help their patients heal. 

By Gordon Tokumatsu

NBC Universal, Inc.

Arturo Hernandez, a patient and Mario fan, is happy, animated and focused. 

All because he is playing his favorite videogame of all time.

Nintendo’s “Mario Brothers.” His favorite character is Luigi because it’s his favorite color. 

Looking at his smile, you’d hardly know how tough the last four years have been for Arturo.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Bone cancer in right knee, hospitalization, chemotherapy, a marrow transplant to save his life. And that is just the medical part.

“He gets made fun of because of the way he walks or the way he talks,” said his sister Mireya Hernandez.

A non-profit called the “Starlight Children’s Foundation” raised money last year to put free gaming consoles in hospitals nationwide.

Local

California Mar 10

Emergency Alert Sent to Phones in LA is Canceled Immediately. Here's What Happened

Carson Mar 9

$100,000 Reward Offered in Fatal Carson Hit-and-Run

Two of the consoles are at the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute off West Adams Boulevard.

Happiness helps heal according to Christine Soldner of Starlight Children's Foundation. “When you’re thinking about playing with toys and games and just having fun, you’re able to not be as focused on the illness,” Soldner added.

Members of Arturo’s family say this game has done a lot more than just “entertain” him. It’s actually made him happy.

Arturo’s mom, Ignacia Varela says stuff like this motivates him. It helps him look forward to hospital visits that young patients usually dread. 

The kids get gift packs with Mario-themed goodies.

But maybe best of all, they meet a spot-on Mario imitator. Eric Bauza, a voice actor and artist who free-hands autographed sketches of the brothers for everyone.

Today, Arturo lives in a perfect fantasy world of cartoon plumbers, funny voices and fireballs. He is smiling his way to remission from Cancer. Not a care in the world.

This article tagged under:

Super Mario
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us