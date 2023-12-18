Community saves toy drive after church burns down in Pomona

Victory Outreach Church in Pomona says they are overwhelmed by the generosity of their community after a fire destroyed their building and over 500 gifts they planned to give to families.

The fire ripped through the church around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

After word got out of the loss, neighbors and the local fire department came together to donate 1,500 new gifts and save the toy drive.

"We got so many different calls from different churches, organizations, our mayor, different city officials, they’ve all really come through to show their support in different ways," said Jeremiah Avalos, Worship Overseer at Victory Outreach Church.

The amount of donations was so successful that a second toy drive is in the works.

"As soon as someone is hurting in Pomona, we all, cause we have done it to other churches, other places where the need is needed," said church member, Joel Montael.

Victory Outreach Church also provides services for people in recovery and those who may be struggling year-round. An opportunity to give back to an organization that strives to be a beacon of light for their community.

"Giving is what we do, it’s who we are, it’s more of an attitude, more of something you carry in your heart," said Avalos.

The fire is still under investigation.

Church leaders say as soon as the area is cleaned up they want to rebuild their church on the same property.