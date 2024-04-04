Easter cash heist: Burglars steal millions from money storage facility in Sylmar

The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a multi-million dollar heist that happened at a money storage facility in the San Fernando Valley on Easter Sunday.

The burglary happened at the GardaWorld facility located on the 15000 block of Roxford Street in Sylmar.

The LAPD is calling it one of the largest heists in LA history. A source with the FBI confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that millions of dollars were taken.

An employee at GardaWorld, who asked to remain anonymous, said the security system at the San Fernando Valley facility is "pretty secure."

“They check that the alarm is set up, so, just to think that they were able to go through the security system and get away with all that money, it’s a shocker,” said the employee.

Images from Newschopper4 showed a damaged wall on the backside of the GardaWorld building near the corner of San Fernando Road and Roxford Street.

Investigators have not confirmed if the damage is related to Sunday’s theft.

This is a developing story.