5 killed on Highway 138 crash in Antelope Valley

An investigation continued Monday into the cause of a two-car crash that killed five people on Highway 138 in Littlerock in Antelope Valley.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 8:12 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound Pearblossom (138) Highway at 106th Street East.

People were reported trapped in both cars, described by witnesses as a blue/gray Mitsubishi sedan and a blue Toyota Yaris.

The drivers of both cars were killed, and three others were killed in one of the cars, said California Highway Patrol Officer E. Larsen. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 9:09 p.m., shutting down both sides of 106th Street East for the investigation. It was reopened about 4:30 a.m.