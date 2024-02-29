Election Day is coming. Here's how you can vote in California

Election Day is near, and Californians have multiple ways to vote in the Presidential Primary Election.

Registered voters should have received a ballot by mail for the election on March 5.

Return ballot by mail

Voters can return their ballot by mail but must be postmarked on or before March 5. The ballot must be received by the voter's county elections office no later than March 12, 2024.

Return ballot in person

Voters can turn in their filled-out ballot to their local county elections office or any polling drop-off location in California by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Vote early in person

For voters who want to avoid the long lines, early-voting ballot drop-off locations will be open on the days leading up to the election and can be located on the California early voting website.

Vote on Election Day

Polls on March 5 will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Locations of polling stations are provided on the ballot depending on the registered county. Voters can cast their ballot as long as they are in line before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Over 100 voting centers will be opening to the public this morning. Annette Arreola reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 24, 2025.