Fish burn area in Duarte to go under Yellow Alert due to expected heavy rain

The Fish Fire area in Duarte will be elevated to a Yellow Alert level on Thursday afternoon due to heavy rain that is expected, said Los Angeles County Public Works.

The alert will take effect from 4 p.m. until 8 a.m. Friday, said county officials.

Officials are asking residents that live on Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road to restrict parking on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge Road and Fish Canyon Road, as well as Deerlane Drive between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank Avenue.

County officials also provided the following information:

Sandbags are available at the LA County Fire Station 44, located at 1105, Highland Avenue.