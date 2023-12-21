duarte

Fish burn area in Duarte to go under Yellow Alert due to expected heavy rain

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Fish Fire area in Duarte will be elevated to a Yellow Alert level on Thursday afternoon due to heavy rain that is expected, said Los Angeles County Public Works.

The alert will take effect from 4 p.m. until 8 a.m. Friday, said county officials.

Officials are asking residents that live on Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road to restrict parking on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge Road and Fish Canyon Road, as well as Deerlane Drive between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank Avenue.

County officials also provided the following information:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
  • Sandbags are available at the LA County Fire Station 44, located at 1105, Highland Avenue.
  • Valley View Elementary School drop-offs on Friday will be at Deerline Drive. Drop-offs on Mel Canyon Road will be allowed.
  • Sign up for Duarte Nixle alerts via email at local.nixle.com/cityofduarte or by texting 91010 or 888777

This article tagged under:

duarte
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us