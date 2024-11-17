Fontana rattled by preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake, its second of the day

A preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Fontana Saturday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at 8:17 p.m. about 6 km northwest of Fontana. It struck at a depth of 3.5 km.

It is the second earthquake to happen Saturday after a preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported at 2:17 p.m., six hours earlier.

The USGS received reports of residents who felt the quake in San Bernardino, San Dimas, Rialto, Riverside, Upland and Rancho Cucamonga. No injuries or structural damage was reported in connection with the earthquake.