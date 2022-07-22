French Bulldog Puppy Stolen in Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Rosemead

A family's French bulldog puppy was stolen Thursday night during an armed home invasion robbery in the San Gabriel Valley.

Police received a call at 9:49 p.m. Thursday reporting the armed robbery on Steele Street in Rosemead.

Three-month-old French bulldog puppy named Lucky was stolen from a home in Rosemead.

The victim said he had just pulled into his driveway when three armed men demanded cash at gunpoint. The men grabbed the victim by the shirt and forced him to take them into the home.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The robbers stole Lucky the 3-month-old French bulldog along with an unknown amount of cash, a firearm and a watch.

No injuries were reported.

The men left westbound from the home in an unknown vehicle.