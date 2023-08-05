Heat is on for inland communities as Riverside County faces excessive heat warning

An excessive heat warning was issued for parts of Riverside County through early next week as increased temperatures scorch much of Southern California.

The warning was effective from 10 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday for the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, and the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral, Palm Desert and La Quinta where temperatures up to 115 degrees were expected, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A less severe heat advisory was issued for the areas of downtown Riverside, Moreno Valley and the Riverside County valleys, where temperatures up to 103 were expected, according to forecasters. That advisory was effective from 10 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday's highs reached 111 in Coachella, 102 in Hemet and 99 in the downtown Riverside area.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the NWS said.

The NWS recommends these tips and precautions:

Drink plenty of fluids;

Stay out of the sun, and in an air-conditioned room when indoors;

Check on relatives, friends, neighbors and co-workers.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water," NWS officials said.