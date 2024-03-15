Larry H. Parker, auto accident and injury attorney, dies at 75

If you've driven in Los Angeles chances are you've come across a Larry H. Parker billboard or seen a commercial that includes his notable slogan "We'll Fight For You!"

The famed auto accident and injury attorney died at the age of 75, as confirmed to NBC4 by his family.

Parker attended Cal State LA where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. He graduated from Southwestern Law School in 1973 and started his firm shortly after.

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.