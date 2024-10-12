Long Beach Utilities Department warns of employee impersonation scam

The Long Beach Utilities Department issued a scam alert Friday warning customers of potential impersonation of city employees.

"Long Beach Utilities will never send a representative to a customers’ home to promote/sell residential water filter/treatment systems or offer to test water quality inside their home, without a scheduled appointment," wrote the department.

Customers are encouraged to request official department employee identification if they are visited by a representative. They may also call 562-570-2390 to speak with the representative’s supervisor for additional verification.

Long Beach performs 60,000 water quality tests manually to monitor quality and safety, according to Long Beach Utilities Department.

The Long Beach Utilities Department and the State Water Resources Control Board, determined on Friday it is no longer necessary to boil tap water. This is after officials issued a boil water notice Thursday to certain Long Beach residents after experiencing low water pressures during a “significant water main break.”

Additional resources for customers can be found on the utilities website.