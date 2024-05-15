Man accused of raping multiple women near Angeles National Forest

A man accused of raping multiple women in the same week near Angeles National Forest was arrested by LA County Sheriff's.

Eduardo Sarabia, 40, was arrested at gunpoint along Highway 39 when a sheriff's deputy heard a woman inside his van screaming for help, according to police. LA County Sheriff Investigators say Sarabia is responsible for raping a second woman on May, 12 in the same area he was arrested.

Cuauhtemoc Torres, a local business owner, said it's fortunate because many people visit the area for recreation.

"There’s so many people going up there for hiking or biking and I feel terrible to hear that news," said Torres. "This is normally a safe place to run so I’m really surprised"

Sarabia faces charges of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation. His next court date is scheduled for June 27 and is being held under a no-bail status.

Police believe there may be more women who were attacked and are asking anyone with information to come forward.