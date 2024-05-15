Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Man accused of raping multiple women near Angeles National Forest

Authorities arrested Sarabia as he was in the process of attacking another woman inside his van.

By Karma Dickerson

Handcuffs
GETTY IMAGES

A man accused of raping multiple women in the same week near Angeles National Forest was arrested by LA County Sheriff's.

Eduardo Sarabia, 40, was arrested at gunpoint along Highway 39 when a sheriff's deputy heard a woman inside his van screaming for help, according to police. LA County Sheriff Investigators say Sarabia is responsible for raping a second woman on May, 12 in the same area he was arrested.

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Cuauhtemoc Torres, a local business owner, said it's fortunate because many people visit the area for recreation.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"There’s so many people going up there for hiking or biking and I feel terrible to hear that news," said Torres. "This is normally a safe place to run so I’m really surprised"

Sarabia faces charges of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation. His next court date is scheduled for June 27 and is being held under a no-bail status.

Police believe there may be more women who were attacked and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles County Sheriff's DepartmentAzusa
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us