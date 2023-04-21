Metro Will Provide Free Rides this Earth Day 

Metro will be offering free rides to the residents of Los Angeles on Earth Day, April 22, 2023.

Metro is encouraging Angelinos to use the bus to help reduce vehicle emissions to improve the air quality.

The first Earth Day took place in 1970 and has since then become a recurring annual event. The mission of Earth Day is to help the earth and make positive changes. Metro is one of the many organizations joining to help make a change.

Metro will be providing free rides for all their different types of transportations:

Metro Bus

Metro Rail

Metro Bike Share

Metro Micro

The Metro Bus and Rail will be free starting on Saturday at 3 a.m. and go on until Sunday 2:59 a.m. Riders won’t need to spend money to get on the train because the fareboxes will be deactivated and the train station’s fare gates will be open.

Riders who are interested in Metro Bike Share will be able to rent a bike for 30 minutes and use it for free. They can redeem this offer through the Metro Bike Share kiosk by selecting 1-Ride, online or in the Metro Bike Share app. The promo code is 042223.

Those interested in using Metro Micro will be able to get in for free as long as they input the promo code, earthday23, online or in the app.

With Metro providing free rides, there are endless destinations that riders can go to.

There are many events taking place this weekend that are promoting Earth Day. One of them will take place at the Santa Monica Pier.

Santa Monica Pier will be joining Earth Day by turning the Ferris wheel into a spinning globe. It will be lighting up green and blue colors to show their support for Earth Day.

This will take place around sunset time and go on until 12 a.m.

For more information on other events check out Earth Day’s website.

Another transportation system that will be giving free rides is Metrolink.

Riders who are interested in using Metrolink can print a ticket at a Metrolink ticket machine and input the promo code: EARTHDAY2023.

To make it fun they will also be hosting a contest where three winners will win a free Metrolink pass for the year. They will be able to ride any time without having to pay for a ticket.

To enter this contest, riders will need to take the train and take a picture of their journey or favorite destination. The idea is to show how metrolink helps riders in getting them to their destinations.

They will need to submit their pictures along with their name and location of the picture to metrolink@theaxisagency.com

Those who are interested in entering the competition can check out their website for more information.