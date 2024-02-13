Mountain lion spotted on the prowl in Lake Elsinore neighborhood

A resident is left in shock after her surveillance camera captured a mountain lion prowling through vehicles in her front yard.

The cougar was spotted Thursday, Feb. 8, on Gateway Drive and McVicker Canyon Park Road just before 9 p.m.

Valerie Chapman says she and her husband rushed to the window to see the cougar when they spotted it on their camera, but it was gone before they got a glance.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, there's really a mountain lion roaming around my yard right now,'" said Chapman. "It was shocking, exciting and scary all at the same time."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The mother of four says her family has seen their fair share of wildlife throughout the neighborhood like rabbits, coyotes and snakes, but a mountain lion was a first for them.

"It looks pretty big," Chapman said. "When you see it walking across here, it had to be at least thigh high. It looked like a pretty big cat."

Chapman's neighbors expressed similar feelings and shared precautions they take to avoid confrontation with a big cat.

"That mountain lion was pretty beastly. [We] just got to keep on the watch for them," said neighbor AJ Castillo. "Don't walk out at night. That's why I'm running during the day."

Another neighbor Sandy Starr says she feels fairly safe but does avoid the trails, especially when walking with Penny, her 6-year-old golden doodle.

Moving forward, Chapman says she will take extra precautions for added safety.

"When I take the kids in the morning, I leave at 7:30 in the morning. And I’m just, 'Let me make sure the coast is clear before we walk out,'" said Chapman.