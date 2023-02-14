venice

Man Detained After Murder Suspect Had Barricaded Self in Venice Motel

By Rudy Chinchilla

Police stationed in front of a motel where a murder suspect was barricaded.
A man was taken into police custody after a murder suspect had barricaded inside a Venice motel Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately say if the man in custody was also the murder suspect, but some police vehicles surrounding the motel began leaving shortly after the man had been detained a little before 5 p.m.

The barricade at the Lincoln Inn near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Coeur D Alene Avenue was reported shortly after 1 p.m., the LAPD said.

