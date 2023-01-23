Photos: Community Mourns Victims in Monterey Park Mass Shooting

Members of the community were paying their respects to the 11 victims who were shot and killed Saturday night at a dance hall in Monterey Park.

As the investigation into a motive a continued, members of the public honored the victims by laying flowers and lighting candles at the site of the shooting, as well as engaging in prayer.

The shooting was reported following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the community east of Los Angeles. It claimed the lives of five men and five women and left another 10 people hurt, including some with critical injuries, officials said.

The county coroner’s office by Monday had identified two victims: Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63.

Inez Arakaki and her son Zachary offer prayers after bringing flowers to a makeshift memorial site in front of the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on January 23, 2023, where 10 people were shot dead late on January 21, 2023. - California police searched on January 23, 2023 for what compelled a 72-year-old man of Asian descent to shoot dead 10 people as they celebrated Lunar New Year at a dance hall in the Los Angeles suburbs. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Monterey Park, CA - January 23:Balloon hearts placed below the flag, now at half staff, in front of the Monterey Park Civic Center Monday, January 23, 2023. President Biden ordered all flags at half staff for the victims of the Monterey Park shooting. Ten people were killed and ten injured late Saturday at the studio by 72-year-old Hoo Can Tran. Tran was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van in Torrance, CA. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Monterey Park, CA - January 23:A passerby pauses at a memorial at the entrance to the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, CA Monday, January 23, 2023. Ten people were killed and ten injured late Saturday at the studio by 72-year-old Hoo Can Tran. Tran was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van in Torrance, CA. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

A person vists a makeshift memorial site in front of the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on January 23, 2023, where 10 people were shot dead late on January 21, 2023. - California police searched on January 23, 2023 for what compelled a 72-year-old man of Asian descent to shoot dead 10 people as they celebrated Lunar New Year at a dance hall in the Los Angeles suburbs. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Monterey Park, CA - January 23:People have begun to leave flowers, candles, and other items at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, CA for the victims of the mass shooting Monday, January 23, 2023. 72-year-old Hoo Can Tran killed 10 people and injured 10 others late Saturday night at the dance studio. Tran was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van in Torrance, CA. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Monterey Park, CA - January 23:People have begun to leave flowers, candles, and other items at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, CA for the victims of the mass shooting Monday, January 23, 2023. 72-year-old Hoo Can Tran killed 10 people and injured 10 others late Saturday night at the dance studio. Tran was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van in Torrance, CA. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Monterey Park, CA - January 23: A sign on the door at Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Dean Musgrove/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Monterey Park, CA - January 22:A man brings flowers to the scene of a mass shooting on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Monterey Park where 10 people were killed at Star Dance Studio near the community's Lunar New Year festival. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

MONTEREY PARK, CA - JANUARY 22, 2023: Hunter Jhao, of Monterey Park, holds flowers as he pauses in a moment of reflection at Garvey and Garfield avenues in Monterey Park, January 22, 2023 in honor of 10 people who were killed and 10 wounded in a mass shooting. Authorities identify the man responsible for the Monterey Park shooting as Hemet resident Huu Can Tran, 72, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Photo By Barbara Davidson/Getty Images)

MONTEREY PARK, CA - JANUARY 22, 2023: Community members gathered for a prayer vigil in front of Monterey Park City Hall, January 22, 2023 in honor of 10 people who were killed and 10 wounded in a mass shooting. Authorities identify the man responsible for the Monterey Park shooting as Hemet resident Huu Can Tran, 72, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Photo By Barbara Davidson/Getty Images)

MONTEREY PARK, CA - JANUARY 22: Faith leaders and community members gather for vigil to the people who were killed by a gunman who opened fire at a ballroom dance studio on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in Monterey Park, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MONTEREY PARK, CA - JANUARY 22: A woman places flowers at a memorial where community members gathered for vigil to the people who were killed by a gunman who opened fire at a ballroom dance studio on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in Monterey Park, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Monterey Park, CA - January 22: After police tape was taken down, a couple embrace after laying flowers in a memorial at the entrance to the Star Dance Studio Ballroom where Huu Can Tran, a 72 year old Asian male, is accused of shooting and killing 10 people and injuring 10 during the Monterey Park mass shooting that took place Saturday night. Photo taken Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Monterey Park, CA - January 22: After police tape was taken down, people line up to place flowers at the entrance to the Star Dance Studio Ballroom where Huu Can Tran, a 72 year old Asian male, is accused of shooting and killing 10 people and injuring 10 during the Monterey Park mass shooting that took place Saturday night. Photo taken Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Monterey Park, CA - January 22: A person pays their respects at a memorial for Monterey Park mass shooting victims after a news conference at the Monterey Park Civic Center Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MONTEREY PARK, CA - JANUARY 22: A makeshift memorial near the scene of a deadly shooting on January 22, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. 10 people were killed and 10 more were injured at a dance studio in Monterey Park near a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Monterey Park, CA - January 22: People who brought flowers join another paying their respects at a memorial for Monterey Park mass shooting victims after a news conference at the Monterey Park Civic Center Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MONTEREY PARK, CA - JANUARY 22: A makeshift memorial at Monterey Park City Hall for victims of a deadly shooting on January 22, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. 10 people were killed and 10 more were injured at a dance studio in Monterey Park near a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

MONTEREY PARK, CA - JANUARY 22: A woman places flowers at a memorial where community members gathered for vigil to the people who were killed by a gunman who opened fire at a ballroom dance studio on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in Monterey Park, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)