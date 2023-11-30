Police shoot woman allegedly attacking man with a knife in Koreatown

Police shot and injured a 25-year-old woman armed with a knife north of Koreatown, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday after Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 341 Kenmore Ave. between Third and Fourth streets. Upon their arrival, they were confronted by the suspect wielding a knife and opened fire, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The woman was struck by officers' gunfire and taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel. She was reported to be in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police report that upon arrival at the scene, the woman attacked a man with a knife. The victim was described as an adult Hispanic man. He sustained minor lacerations caused by the woman and was treated at the scene. Police say he was released shortly after.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police said the relationship between the man and woman and the reason for the altercation was unknown. The knife found at the scene will be entered as evidence.

No officers were injured during the shooting, police said.

The area between Kenmore and Third and Fourth streets was closed while police conducted their investigation.