Officers pursued the driver of a damaged BMW who crashed into at least one car while speeding on streets Thursday afternoon near downtown Los Angeles.

The chase began after a report of a stolen car.

The driver, traveling at high speeds on streets, fish-tailed and slammed into at least one car at an intersection in the Exposition Park area. The driver continued with a rear panel dangling from the sedan.

Officers pulled off the chase, entering a tracking mode, after the driver blew through several red lights.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The car was in the Lynwood area at about 12:30 p.m.