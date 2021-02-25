Officers pursued the driver of a damaged BMW who crashed into at least one car while speeding on streets Thursday afternoon near downtown Los Angeles.
The chase began after a report of a stolen car.
The driver, traveling at high speeds on streets, fish-tailed and slammed into at least one car at an intersection in the Exposition Park area. The driver continued with a rear panel dangling from the sedan.
Police Chases
Officers pulled off the chase, entering a tracking mode, after the driver blew through several red lights.
The car was in the Lynwood area at about 12:30 p.m.