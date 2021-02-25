chase

BMW Pursuit Driver Slams Into Car at Intersection Near Downtown LA

LAPD officers began pursuing the driver of a white BMW sedan after a report of a stolen car.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers pursued the driver of a damaged BMW who crashed into at least one car while speeding on streets Thursday afternoon near downtown Los Angeles.

The chase began after a report of a stolen car.

The driver, traveling at high speeds on streets, fish-tailed and slammed into at least one car at an intersection in the Exposition Park area. The driver continued with a rear panel dangling from the sedan.

Police Chases

Video from Southern California's police pursuits and follow-ups on what happened after the chase

Police Chase Feb 24

Police Chase Down 2 Speeding Cars in Hawthorne Area

Police Chase Feb 23

Police Chase of Assault With a Deadly Weapon Suspect Ends in South Los Angeles

Officers pulled off the chase, entering a tracking mode, after the driver blew through several red lights.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The car was in the Lynwood area at about 12:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

chaseBMWPursuit
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us