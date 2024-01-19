Pursuit-turned-bomb threat shuts down 118 Freeway

The driver of a police pursuit has shut down the 118 Freeway after they reportedly called 911 to tell authorities they had a bomb in the vehicle.

LAUSD Police Department initiated the chase around 8:40 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley.

The vehicle stopped between Tampa Avenue and Reseda Boulevard exit near Porter Ranch. No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for details.