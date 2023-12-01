Police shoot, kill armed woman at scene of Chatsworth home fire

Firefighters battled a house fire Friday in a Chatsworth neighborhood where police say a woman used a gun to threaten a relative.

The fire was reported in the 9600 block of North Laramie Avenue in the west San Fernando Valley community. Firefighting efforts were paused as police responded to the report of a person with a gun in the house and shots fired. Officers confronted the armed woman, they opened fire.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

"Firefighters got a line in place in a defensive position to knock back the bulk of the flames to provide LAPD the room to conduct their operation," the LAFD said in a statement.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in 23 minutes. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the fire or shooting.