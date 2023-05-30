Search Continues for Teens in Beating of Marines in San Clemente

Investigators were continuing a search Tuesday for suspects in the weekend beating of at least two Marines by a large group of people, mostly teens, near the San Clemente Pier.

The melee began about 9:15 p.m. Friday near the pier at the end of Avenida del Mar, Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesman Mike Woodroof said.

The pair of Marines were treated at the scene for minor injuries to their hands, knees, abdomens and heads, but they refused to go to a hospital, Woodroof said.

It was unclear how many people attacked the two men, but Woodroof said the number was likely somewhere between 10 and 30.

A minute-long video which has circulated online captured the brawl. In the video the Marines are seen on the ground trying to shield themselves from the attack as their assailants punch and kick them.

“I saw people falling on the ground and someone got tackled. Someone got kicked and punched to the ground,” said Daniel Larson, who witnessed the beating.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the brawl sparked from fireworks being set off on the beach. When the Marines asked them to stop, both men were assaulted as they were leaving the area.

The group then circled the two Marines and begin punching and kicking them.

A third Marine was later identified as a victim as well.

The brawl appeared to come to an end after two individuals, a man and a woman, step in, telling the group to stop.

“I didn’t think of the consequences, obviously,” said Patricia Hurtavo, the woman in question. Hurtavo said that she feared the crowd would have killed the Marines had she not stepped in.

Woodroof said the investigation was ongoing, and the attackers could face charges that include assault with a deadly weapon and/or assault and battery.

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan said the city is doing all it can to aid the investigation.

“That is absolutely unacceptable behavior in San Clemente,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, was asked to call San Clemente Police at 949-770-6011.