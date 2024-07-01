Wildfires

Sierra Fire in Fontana grows to 400 acres heading into Sunday night

Containment was at 80% Sunday night and threats to any structures were mitigated.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire that began Sunday afternoon in Fontana.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. along Sierra Avenue with winds pushing the flame Southeast toward Riverside.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Homes in the area were threatened but no evacuations were issued.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No structures were damaged and Sierra Avenue re-opened by 10 p.m.

A smoke advisory was issued in parts of San Bernardino County and Riverside County due to the fire affecting air quality.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us