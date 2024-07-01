Sierra Fire in Fontana grows to 400 acres heading into Sunday night

Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire that began Sunday afternoon in Fontana.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. along Sierra Avenue with winds pushing the flame Southeast toward Riverside.

Homes in the area were threatened but no evacuations were issued.

No structures were damaged and Sierra Avenue re-opened by 10 p.m.

A smoke advisory was issued in parts of San Bernardino County and Riverside County due to the fire affecting air quality.