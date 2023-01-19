Sun Valley Man Arrested After Killing Dogs in Backyard Stabbings

A 45-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed two dogs during a backyard stabbing in Los Angeles.

Alexandro Flores was jailed for animal cruelty after the stabbings at a home on the 9200 block of Cayuga Avenue in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The ordeal began with a call around 3:38 p.m. Wednesday about a possible home invasion robbery. Once patrol officers got there, witnesses told them that a man was in the backyard armed with a knife and possibly being attacked by dogs, the LAPD said. The witnesses also said he was stabbing the animals.

Responding officers confronted Flores and noticed a knife in his hand, as well as two dead dogs in the yard. After a “use-of-force,” Flores was arrested without further incident, the LAPD said. A third dog was taken to an animal shelter in unknown status.

The homeowners later told officers that Flores was a relative who resided at the location, according to the LAPD.

Flores’ bail was set at $60,000.