Matt Damon Sells His Swanky Pacific Palisades Retreat for $18M

Matt Damon is saying goodbye to his coastal estate.

The Oscar-winning actor unloaded the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom residence for $18 million – $3 million less than what the property was initially listed for in January, Eric Haskell of The Agency confirmed to NBC Los Angeles.

Built in 2004, the tranquil retreat in the Upper Riviera neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades sits on about half an acre.

The luxury property comes with plenty of amenities, including a dedicated massage room, dance studio, wine tasting room with storage for more than 1,000 bottles and a Hawaiian-inspired outdoor area with a pool.

Check out the photos.