Photos: A look back at Fernando Valenzuela's Dodger career

The City of Angels is simultaneously celebrating the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series victory while mourning the loss of one of the most notable pitchers the team has ever witnessed.

Fernando Valenzuela, whose iconic screwball stunted his opponents and made Dodger fans roar with pride, died Oct. 22 after he was hospitalized weeks prior for reasons that were not disclosed. He was less than two weeks shy of his birthday – coincidentally, the same day the Dodgers held their championship parade.

Valenzuela, affectionately known as “El Toro” by fans, helped bridge a relationship between the team and Latino fans – particularly Mexican fans since the pitcher hailed from Navojoa. His decorated career and legacy led to the Dodgers’ retirement of the No. 34 jersey in his honor.

Here’s a look back at Fernando “El Toro” Valenzuela’s impressive career and the mark he left on the Dodgers.