Photos: A look back at Fernando Valenzuela's Dodger career

The City of Angels is simultaneously celebrating the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series victory while mourning the loss of one of the most notable pitchers the team has ever witnessed.
Fernando Valenzuela, whose iconic screwball stunted his opponents and made Dodger fans roar with pride, died Oct. 22 after he was hospitalized weeks prior for reasons that were not disclosed. He was less than two weeks shy of his birthday – coincidentally, the same day the Dodgers held their championship parade.
Valenzuela, affectionately known as “El Toro” by fans, helped bridge a relationship between the team and Latino fans – particularly Mexican fans since the pitcher hailed from Navojoa. His decorated career and legacy led to the Dodgers’ retirement of the No. 34 jersey in his honor.
Here’s a look back at Fernando “El Toro” Valenzuela’s impressive career and the mark he left on the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 3, 1980 : Fernando Valenzuela #34 of the Los Angeles Dodgers waits in the dugout as a member of the Media team during the Hollywood Stars game Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.
VERO BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15, 1981: Manager Tommy Lasorda #2 clears the way for pitcher Fernando Valenzuela #34 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during spring training at Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida.
LOS ANGELES, CA – 1981: Fernando Valenzuela #34 of the Los Angeles Dodgers sits in the dugout during a game at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.
Fernando Valenzuela, pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, blows a bubble during warmups in Dodger Stadium. 1981.
Unknown date and unknown location; USA, FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela in action on the mound.
CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 7: Pitcher Fernando Valenzuela #34 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is interviewed by his manager Tommy Lasorda #2 before the game against the Chicago Cubs on June 7, 1981 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 10, 1981: Manager Tommy Lasorda congratulates Fernando Valenzuela #34 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after defeating the Houston Astros during the 1981 National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Manager Tommy Lasorda strums a new song… to the tune of El Novato del Ano … or Rookie of the Year for his ace pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who received the 1981 National League title in Los Angeles Wednesday, Dec. 3, 1981. The 21-year-old southpaw was also the recipient of this year's Cy Young Award.
MERIDA, MEXICO – DECEMBER 28, 1981: Pitcher Fernando Valenzuela #34 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during his wedding ceremony to school teacher Linda Margarita Burgos Metri at the Immaculate Mary Church, Merida, Mexico.
July 1983; Cincinnati, OH,USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela delivers a pitch during against the Cincinnati Reds at Riverfront Stadium.
LOS ANGELES – 1985: Pitcher Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait on the field at Dodgers Stadium in 1985 in Los Angeles, California.
UNITED STATES – JUNE 17: Baseball: Los Angeles Dodgers Fernando Valenzuela signing autographs and surrounded by fans before game, Los Angeles, CA 6/17/1985
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 10: Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernanado Valenzuela smiles during batting practice before the Dodgers Old Timer's game at Dodger Stadium on June 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, left, jokes with Spanish language broadcaster Fernando Valenzuela duirng a pregame ceremony inducting veteran Spanish language broadcaster Jaime Jarrin into the Dodger Stadium Ring of Honor at Dodger Stadium on September 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: Former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws out the ceremonial first pitch during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on July 19, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela greets the crowd during his jersey retirement ceremony before the baseball game between the Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela looks on from the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: A general view of a memorial on the pitcher's mound in honor of former Los Angeles Dodgers player Fernando Valenzuela during the 2024 World Series Celebration Show at Dodger Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A memorial to former Los Angeles Dodger Fernando Valenzuela grows at the entrance to Dodger stadium. The Dodgers are celebrating their World Series win with a parade and celebration at the stadium. The celebration also falls on the birthday of Valenzuela.