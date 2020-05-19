Photos: Joshua Tree National Park Slowly Reopens With Restrictions

After a lengthy closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Joshua Tree National Park in California is reopening in phases.

Park entrances, roads, parking lots, trails, individual campsites and restrooms are all open. Group campsites and visitor centers are closed.

The park straddling the Mojave and Colorado deserts has seen an increase in popularity in recent years, and spring is one of the best times to visit ahead of summer's scorching heat.

