Photos: Joshua Tree National Park Slowly Reopens With Restrictions

After a lengthy closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Joshua Tree National Park in California is reopening in phases.

Park entrances, roads, parking lots, trails, individual campsites and restrooms are all open. Group campsites and visitor centers are closed.

The park straddling the Mojave and Colorado deserts has seen an increase in popularity in recent years, and spring is one of the best times to visit ahead of summer's scorching heat.

Here's a look inside the National Park as it reopens to visitors,

A trail is marked with social distancing signs in Joshua Tree National Park one day after the park reopened after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 18, 2020 in Joshua Tree National Park, California.
A vehicle is pictured at dusk in Joshua Tree National Park one day after the park reopened after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors climb a rock formation in Joshua Tree National Park one day after the park reopened after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 18, 2020 in Joshua Tree National Park.
A sign reads ‘Slow For Tortoise’ in Joshua Tree National Park one day after the park reopened after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 18, 2020 in Joshua Tree National Park, California.
A park ranger affixes an information sign to an unstaffed entrance station in Joshua Tree National Park one day after the park reopened after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 18, 2020 in Joshua Tree National Park, California.
A road leads toward rock formations in Joshua Tree National Park one day after the park reopened after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 18, 2020 in Joshua Tree National Park, California.
Visitors wear face masks at a lookout point in Joshua Tree National Park one day after the park reopened after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

