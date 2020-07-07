Black-Owned Business

List: Support a Black-Owned Business in Southern California

Below, you'll find a list of resources to support Southern California's Black-owned businesses on Blackout Day 2020 and always.

business neon open sign unlit
NBC

Tuesday has been designated Blackout Day 2020, a day of economic solidarity that encourages people to support Black-owned businesses nationwide. 

Below, you’ll find a list of resources to support Black-owned businesses and non-profit organizations in Southern California -- -- on Blackout Day 2020 and always.

One Twitter user has compiled a list of Black-owned businesses that were destroyed that you can help rebuild. Check it out here

Here's a list of Black-owned businesses to support in Southern California.

Chef Ludo Fefebvre also shared a list of Black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles that you can support including Perry's Joint, Sugar Rush Bar and more. Click here for the full list. 

L.A. Works has a list of Black led nonprofits and businesses. 

