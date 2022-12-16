11 Gifts Under $25 That the People in Your Life Will Actually Use, According to Make It Staff

We've all been there: You open a present and think "I'm never going to use this." And, more than likely, you've gifted a few of those presents yourself.

Finding gifts that are practical and nice to look at can be hard. And if you're on a budget, the pool of items to pick from shrinks considerably.

That's why Make It staff put together a budget-friendly gift guide with a wide array of products that are as functional as they are aesthetic — they're all also under $25.

1. Water carafe set

Price: $25

"We're all exhausted. A water carafe is perfect for anyone who you'd like to give the gift of leaving their bed (or bathtub) even less than usual. This one holds 25 ounces of water, more than a standard water bottle, and it's way cuter than having cups all over your nightstand. Package it with a few lemons, a face mask or both!

—Una Dabiero, associate editor

2. Baggu socks

Illustration by Elham Ataeiazar

Price: $14

"These socks are fun and cozy, but a little on the pricey side. I'd gift them to someone who doesn't typically splurge on themselves."

—Rudine Manning, life editor

3. Supernatural sprinkles

Price: $8

"Sprinkles make everything more fun, from cupcakes to cinnamon rolls to oatmeal. I love that this brand is vegan, Kosher, and uses no artificial colors, making it safe to serve to most groups with dietary restrictions. A great way to add a little extra joy to any gift."

—Emmie Martin, money editor

4. MoMA card holder

Illustration by Elham Ataeiazar

Price: $16

"I never knew how much I hated my wallet until my mom gave me a card holder. It's cute, compact, and easy to transfer from bag to bag. This one from the MoMa would be especially appropriate if you have a design-minded friend who still needs a gift."

—Aditi Shrikant, relationships & psychology reporter

5. Ginger grater

Price: $16

"This simple design catches the shavings of ginger, garlic, and nutmeg and the interior arm acts as a scraper."

—Kathy Mavrikakis, senior production manager

6. Bralette

Illustration by Elham Ataeiazar

Price: $15

"A bralette might not seem like a typical gift, but hear me out. I've been living in these since we started working from home because they offer support while keeping you comfortable. I'll be gifting them to my friends to spread the wealth."

—Rebecca Shinners, senior social editor

7. Pop culture print

Price: $25

"I love these pop culture prints by HeatherBuchanan on Etsy. There is a motivational "make it work" Tim Gunn one and a "Tina Fey'k it 'til you make it" one. There are lots of other charming options, too, including ones featuring Lizzo, Buffy, George Costanza, Jules from 'Pulp Fiction,' and the hot priest from 'Fleabag,' as well as this weirdly beautiful anti-motivational one that says, 'Work so hard it kills you.'"

—Ester Bloom, deputy managing editor

8. Trails: A Parks Game

Illustration by Elham Ataeiazar

Price: $20

"Some things are hard to find. Trails is one of them: a board game that's genuinely fun for two (or more) people, under $25, portable enough to pack in any bag and features beautiful art from the country's national parks. Plus, a portion of every purchase supports the National Parks Service. What's not to like?"

—Cameron Albert-Deitch, success editor

9. Matte phone screen protector

Price: $9

"Once you put a matte screen protector on your phone you'll wonder how you ever got by without one. Your screen will collect fewer fingerprints, feel smoother to the touch, and the paper-like finish reduces glare and is easy on the eyes."

—Nicolas Vega, pop culture reporter

10. A dozen macarons variés

Illustration by Elham Ataeiazar

Price: $5.50

"This Trader Joe's treat was my first introduction to macarons, and I haven't looked back since. The six flavors range from pistachio to salted caramel, and even lemon. With a dozen decadent bites in one box, it's a great gift for any loved one with a sweet-tooth."

-- Renée Onque, health and wellness reporter

11. Gir skinny & mini spatula set

Price: $17

"These Gir spatulas in unexpected sizes are the perfect gift for anyone in your life who spends a lot of time in their kitchen. I use mine all the time: the mini one for scraping out small bowls and getting the last peanut butter out of the jar and the skinny one for reaching the bottom of tall pots and containers. Not only do they add a cute dose of color to your utensil drawer, they're also dishwasher safe and truthfully, you can never have enough spatulas."

—Hanna Howard, work editor

