What to Know Click here for an updated list of resources provided by Los Angeles County for people affected by the January 2025 wildfires.

The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire are among the most destructive on record in California.

Tens of thousands of people were under evacuation orders in Los Angeles County.

Just as multiple wildfires are spreading through the Los Angeles area, several companies and organizations are offering free or discounted resources to help victims and their loved ones stay safe.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Palisades wildfire has destroyed at least 1,000 structures since Tuesday, making it the most destructive fire to ever occur in Los Angeles County.

Evacuation efforts have been repeatedly complicated by snarled traffic situations as masses of people attempt to flee on limited highway space and narrow roads. See a list of road closures here.

Here are some of the free or discounted resources available to wildfire evacuees and first responders:

Transportation

Uber: Residents in Los Angeles County who’ve been ordered to vacate their homes can get a credit from Uber to get to an evacuation site. The $40 will only be valid for trips to an active shelter and by using the code WILDFIRE25.

Lyft: Lyft announced it will be offering $25 vouchers, valid for two trips, to 500 customers from now until midnight on Jan. 15. Use the code CAFIRERELIEF25 to get the promotion.

Housing

Airbnb: 211 LA is partnering with Airbnb to offer free temporary housing for people displaced from their homes due to wildfires. More info here.

Queen Mary: The Queen Mary hotel in Long Beach announced that it will be pricing rooms for fire evacuees at $189. The reservation will include a voucher for a breakfast buffet for two people. The reservation will also waive pet and Historical Preservation fees.

Big Bear: The popular retreat spot has also offered evacuees a peaceful place to turn to for rest and regathering. A collection of vacation homes and hotels is listed on this page, which has been created specifically for the needs of fire evacuees.

Visit Anaheim: People affected by the wildfires can visit Visit Anaheim's official website and find special hotel offers and assistance.

Shelters

Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles

Pasadena Civic Auditorium: 300 E. Green St, Pasadena

El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd., Woodland Hills

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center: 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima

Sepulveda Recreation Center: Address: 8825 Kester Avenue, Panorama City

Utilities

AT&T: The telecommunications company announced it is offering wildfire areas unlimited data, talk and text through Feb. 6. Visit their official site for a list of valid zip codes.

Verizon: Verizon announced it will waive call, text and data charges for customers in hardest hit areas. The company also deployed free Wifi and charging stations at three wildfire shelters.

World Vision will be distributing relief supplies at an LA-area church on Friday Jan. 10 at 3 p.m.

The organization is located at Calvary CME Pasadena, 236 West Mountain Ave. in Pasadena.

On Saturday at 9 a.m., World Vision will also distribute relief supplies at Calvary Baptist Church located on 12928 Vaughn St. in San Fernando.

Supplies include food, water, face masks, toys, hygiene kits, bedding and more.

Health

Planet Fitness: The fitness chain is offering evacuees and first responders free access to their facilities, including showers, locker rooms, and WiFi. Offer is valid until Jan. 15 Please contact your nearest Planet Fitness for more information.

Crunch Gym: The gymnasium chain announced it will open 20 locations across Los Angeles for any evacuees or first responders that need to shower, recharge phones or rest.

Ecco Hair Studio: The hair salon in south Pasadena has announced it will offer free hair washes for people impacted by the wildfires.

Pet care

Bath N’ Buns Mobile Pet Grooming: The locally-owned pet grooming service announced it will offer complimentary bath services for cats and dogs affected by the fires.

Vetster: The veterinary telehealth platform Vetster said it will be offering free telehealth appointments to pets impacted by the fires. Pet owners can visit vetster.com/support to get a free appointment. Offer will be available for up to 500 pet owners until Jan. 23.

Culture

Discovery Cube Los Angeles: The children's museum located at 11800 Foothill Blvd in Sylmar announced it will offer free admission to community members on Jan. 9 and Jan 10.

Petersen Automotive Museum: The museum announced it will be opening to students for free during the school closures. The free admission is valid for all students enrolled in districts impacted by closures including Los Angeles, Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, Santa Monica and Malibu Unified.

Food

Several restaurants are offering free meals and discounts to first responders in the Los Ángeles area.

Infatuation LA: The popular foodie site has compiled a list of restaurants in the Los Angeles area that are offering shelter or free meals to first responders and evacuees.

Panda Express: The fast food chain announced it is offering free meals to firefighters and other on-duty emergency responders in the impacted areas of LA County through Sunday, Jan. 12. To redeem the offer, first responders and firefighters can simply show their ID to redeem the meal in-store.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: The coffee shop is offering free brewed coffee or tea (hot or iced) to first responders at participating locations in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The offer is valid through January 10–17 and redeemable by showing their ID in-store.

Dog Haus: The restaurant will offer one free hot dog to those impacted by the fire at their Pasadena restaurant and free meals to firefighters at their Los Ángeles locations.

Din Tai Fung: The dumplings and noodles restaurant will be offering complimentary takeout meals to firefighters and other on-duty first responders through Jan. 12. To receive the offer, firefighters and first responders must show a professional ID. Offer valid only at their Glendale, Century City, Del Amo and Santa Anita locations.

World Central Kitchen

The non-profit is sponsoring meal distributions for families impacted by wildfires on Friday, Jan. 10. Distribution sites include:

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Francis School, 200 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2234 El Sereno Ave., Altadena

5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Jack in the Box, 2125 N. Windsor Ave

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pasadena City College, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd

Insurance Workshops

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will host a pair of insurance workshops in Santa Monica and Pasadena over the following weeks to aid people in Los Angeles County in the rebuilding process. Lara will be joined by other CDI personnel for one-on-one consultations. Homeowners in need are encouraged to call 800-927-4357 to reserve an appointment with a consultant.

Commissioner @ICRicardoLara will hosting a two-day #insurance support workshops for Los Angeles residents affected recent wildfires. These workshops aim to help survivors understand their policies & next steps.



Experts from CDI will be available for one-on-one consultations. pic.twitter.com/h9gKLIUs7V — CA Dept of Insurance (@CDInews) January 10, 2025

Government Aid

FEMA: Homeowners affecting the ongoing Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, or other SoCal wildfires are encouraged to apply for FEMA as soon as possible. Applications be submitted online, through the FEMA app, or by phone call at 800-621-362.

LA County resources map

Los Angeles County's emergency resources map offers locations of shelters and more.

Small Business Administration

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to SoCal businesses, homeowners, renters, and private non-profit organizations.

Businesses can apply for loans of up to $2 million.

Homeowners can apply for up to $500,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

Homeowners and renters also are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

Applicants can apply online here, call 800-659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Wildfires Disaster Recovery Centers

The city and county of Los Angeles are working with the state and FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Centers.

One center will open on Wednesday Jan. 15 at the UCLA Research Park, formerly known as the Westside Pavilion.

Another center will open at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd.

The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.

These centers will help people:

Who have lost vital records (birth certificates, death certificates, driver’s licenses, social security documentation).

Who have lost their homes or businesses apply for disaster relief loans.

And they will provide referrals for mental health counseling and other services.

LA County Parks Care Camps

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation launched Care Camps to provide families affected by wildfires with activities and trips to local museums. Families under mandatory evacuation or significantly impacted by the Eaton Fire are encouraged to sign up. More information is available here.

Participants can participate in activities like music, arts and crafts, and sports. Field trips will be offered to the LA County Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pits, Dodger Stadium and other places. The department will also provide breakfast, snacks and lunch daily.

Youth Care Camps for children ages 5 to 12 will begin from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Jan. 31

Camps for teens ages 13 to 17 will begin from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Jan. 31

Care Camps will be located at the following sites

Pamela Park, 2236 Goodall Avenue in Duarte

Arcadia Park, 405 South Santa Anita Ave. in Arcadia

LA County Arboretum, 301 N Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia

Crescenta Valley Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Dr. in La Canada-Flintridge

This list will be updated as more resources are announced