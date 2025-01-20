Join a Petersen Automotive Museum charity ‘Cruise-in' and support fire relief

What to Know Cruise-In for Fire Relief, presented in partnership with Clarios and OPTIMA Batteries

Petersen Automotive Museum

Sunday, Jan. 26 from 8 to 11 a.m.

$50 showcar tickets (museum admission is included)

$50 general admission (museum admission is included)

Bagels, coffee, and on-site parking are included with your ticket

The convivial Sunday morning Cruise-ins at the Petersen Automotive Museum on the Miracle Mile have become rather legendary among those who love checking out luxe and lively vehicles.

And, of course, the owners of those cars adore the event, too; it's an excellent opportunity to display well-tended autos in a sunny and supportive setting.

There's no secret as to why these gatherings are so popular: The cool cars making cool appearances are something special, as are the colorful Cruise-in themes. Past focuses have included specific companies or car types, giving fans of particular brands something to anticipate and enjoy.

But the Jan. 26 Cruise-in is taking on an especially meaningful dimension: It will raise money to help first responders and fire relief, with the funds raised benefitting the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and the West Bureau of the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The devastation caused by the fires is heartbreaking, but we have been inspired by the dedication of first responders and the resiliency of our community," said Terry L. Karges, Executive Director of the museum.

"We are proud to team up with OPTIMA Batteries, Clarios, and our incredible car community to support the ongoing recovery efforts."

The event will also feature an area devoted to blood donation as well as a place to donate much-needed goods for fire evacuees.

Find out how to participate in the Cruise-in, and how you can help, here.

Good to know? As a show of gratitude, the museum is treating LA fire and police personnel to any single day of admission through April. 26, 2025.