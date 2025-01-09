Free pizza, free first responder meals, free hugs: Local businesses lend a hand

While many businesses in the areas of the fires remain shuttered for safety, there are places helping residents find power, a quick meal, and solace.

Our team is compiling a growing list of local resources, including hotel discounts and transportation options, on this page; be sure to check back for new entries.

NORMS, the beloved diner chain, is treating first responders and firefighters to free meals from Jan. 9-12.

And for every breakfast sold, the restaurants will donate a dollar to the LAFD Foundation Emergency Fund.

First responders are invited to stop by Joe's Pizza — any location — for free pizza.

Blaze Pizza at the Glendale Galleria will give away 11-inch pizzas on Jan. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; there are four choices on the complimentary menu, including Pepperoni and Herbivore.

Octavia's Bookshelf, a Pasadena bookstore named in honor of author Octavia Butler, who called both Pasadena and Altadena home, will has free wi-fi if needed, as well as a place to charge your phone.

The store also has a few blankets to give as well.

All Shake Shack locations will have a free Shackburger for first responders through Jan. 12.

Crustacean Beverly Hills is the place for a complimentary bowl of Mama's pho or garlic noodles; the kind offer is open to those displaced by the fires and first responders. The restaurant can also give food and supplies to local shelters, please contact the eatery for more information.

And Julienne Fine Foods and Celebrations, the San Marino marketplace and restaurant, is open Jan. 9. "Free Hugs!!" are promised, as well as a place to find food, community, and comfort.

Please check back for updates.