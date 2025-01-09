California Wildfires

From the ocean to the mountains, hotels have stayover offers for fire evacuees

The Queen Mary is waiving pet fees while properties around Big Bear have discounted lodging for evacuees.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Queen Mary

Friends, relatives, coworkers, and neighbors are opening their homes across Southern California as the second week of January begins, offering shelter, and comfort, to the evacuees who've had to flee their homes in the face of fire.

Hotels, inns, and bed & breakfasts are also welcoming evacuees, offering a comfortable place to rest and a few savings, and/or extras, as well.

The Queen Mary in Long Beach announced Jan. 8 that rooms for fire evacuees are priced at $189. A voucher for the breakfast buffet is included — that's for two people — and pet fees, as well as Historical Preservation fees, will be waived.

"Please stay safe, follow evacuation orders, and support those in need however you can. We are in this together," read a post from the historic ocean-liner.

Santa Monica has a roster of stayover spots offering refuge to the evacuees, with the prices and discounts listed. The Pierside Hotel is discounting rooms 25% and also waiving the pet fee; check out the full roster here.

Big Bear, too, is giving evacuees a peaceful place to turn to for rest and regathering. A collection of vacation homes and hotels is listed on this page, which has been created specifically for the needs of fire evacuees.

Keep in mind that the mountain community received around five inches of snow around in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, and chains may be required. Check road conditions and weather advisories before heading for the high-elevation destination.

AirBNB has teamed up with 211 LA, "Your Hub for Community Services, Events, and Information," to help find evacuees "free temporary housing"; check out all of the details now on 211 LA.

If you have a favorite inn in Palm Desert, Ojai, or somewhere else in the region, check the property's social media to see if any discounts are available; more deals are appearing almost by the hour, with hotels across a wide swath of Southern California joining the cause.

