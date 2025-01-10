California Department of Insurance announces workshops. What to know

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will host a pair of insurance workshops in Santa Monica and Pasadena over the following weeks to aid people in Los Angeles County in the rebuilding process.

Lara will be joined by other CDI personnel for one-on-one consultations.

Homeowners in need are encouraged to call 800-927-4357 to reserve an appointment with a consultant.

Workshop No. 1 will be held at Santa Monica Community College in the east wing of the performing arts center at 1310 W 30th St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 18, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Workshop No. 2 will be held the following week at Pasadena City College. Doors will open on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

A full list of resources for wildfire victims can be found here.