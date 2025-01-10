Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

California Department of Insurance announces workshops. What to know

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will four days of insurance workshops for SoCal residents affected by the ongoing wildfire

By Benjamin Papp and Benjamin Papp

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA: Orange County and Los Angles County firefighters work to save homes within the Palisades Fire zone in Pacific Palisades, California on Thursday January 9, 2025. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will host a pair of insurance workshops in Santa Monica and Pasadena over the following weeks to aid people in Los Angeles County in the rebuilding process.

Lara will be joined by other CDI personnel for one-on-one consultations.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Homeowners in need are encouraged to call 800-927-4357 to reserve an appointment with a consultant.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Workshop No. 1 will be held at Santa Monica Community College in the east wing of the performing arts center at 1310 W 30th St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 18, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Workshop No. 2 will be held the following week at Pasadena City College. Doors will open on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

A full list of resources for wildfire victims can be found here.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresPasadenaSanta Monica
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us