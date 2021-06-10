5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Futures mixed ahead of key inflation report; S&P 500 near record

U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of what's expected to be a hot inflation report, which could dictate Thursday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow logged its third straight session of losses Wednesday. In a rather muted June, the 30-stock average was still less than 1% away from last month's record close. The S&P 500, which also dipped Wednesday, remained 0.3% shy of its May record high close. The Nasdaq broke a three-session winning streak. But Wednesday's modest decline, still kept the tech-heavy index within 1.6% from its late April record close.

2. Consumer inflation in May is expected to hit a 28-year high

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The 10-year Treasury yield was steady Thursday, around 1.5%, as traders await the government's 8:30 a.m. ET release of the consumer price index for May. Headline CPI is expected to jump 4.7% year-over-year, the highest rate since sky high energy prices spiked inflation readings in the fall of 2008. Estimates call for a year-over-year gain of 3.5% in the CPI's core rate, which excludes the energy and food sectors. The Federal Reserve, which has said it believes hotter inflation will be transitory, meets next week. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the government is also set to release its weekly report on jobless claims, with estimates calling for 370,000 new claims for last week. That would be a new pandemic-era low.

3. GameStop names ex-Amazon executives as new CEO and CFO

Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of GameStop dropped roughly 6% in the premarket, the morning after the video game retailer named former Amazon executive Matt Furlong as its new CEO. GameStop also another former Amazon executive, Mike Recupero, as its CFO. The company is attempting to shift from a largely brick-and-mortar business to more of an online operation. Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen, who took a stake in GameStop last year and pushed the new strategy, became chairman. GameStop sales rose 25% in the fiscal first quarter on a smaller than expected per-share loss. Shares of the original Reddit-favored meme stock have soared 1,500% in 2021.

4. Meat supplier JBS paid ransomware hackers $11 million

Jeff Kowalsky | AFP | Getty Images

Brazil's JBS, the world's largest beef supplier, ended-up paying the ransomware group that breached its computer networks about $11 million. The company was hacked in May by REvil, one of a number of Russian-speaking gangs, leading to plant closures. Word of the JBS' payment comes after congressional testimony from Joseph Blout, CEO of Colonial Pipeline, which was recently hacked by a different Russian hacker group, DarkSide. In Senate testimony Tuesday, Blout said Colonial Pipeline's decision to pay the ransomware demand the "right thing to do for the country."

5. Biden to lay out Covid vaccine donations, urge world leaders to join

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Joe Biden, meeting with leaders of the wealthy G-7 democracies on his first overseas trip since taking office, is expected Thursday to unveil plans for the U.S. to donate 500 million vaccine doses around the globe over the next year. That's on top of 80 million shots Biden has already pledged by the end of the month. U.S. officials said the president will also include a direct request to his fellow G-7 leaders to do the same. While Covid eases in the U.S., the pandemic has reached new levels of devastation in many countries. India reported on Thursday a daily record of more than 6,000 deaths from the disease.

