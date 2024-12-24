Money Report

American Airlines grounds flights nationwide because of technical issue

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

American Airlines planes sit by their gates at the Miami International Airport on October 25, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images

American Airlines grounded flights nationwide Wednesday morning due to a technical issue, snarling travel during what carriers expect to be a period of record demand for the holidays.

By 7:55 a.m. ET the groundstop had been lifted, an American Airlines spokeswoman told CNBC.

"A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning," a spokeswoman said. "Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

