American Airlines grounds flights nationwide because of technical issue

American Airlines grounded flights nationwide Wednesday morning due to a technical issue, snarling travel during what carriers expect to be a period of record demand for the holidays.

By 7:55 a.m. ET the groundstop had been lifted, an American Airlines spokeswoman told CNBC.

"A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning," a spokeswoman said. "Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

